My DeFi Pet Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $320,818.56 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000570 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

