Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $206.40 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Nano has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $206.40 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,185.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.42 or 0.00703308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00135024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00048076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00222290 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00056109 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00130615 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

