NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. 6,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 18,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

NI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $307.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NI

About NI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in NI by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

