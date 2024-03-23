NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

