Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $14.14 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $177.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

