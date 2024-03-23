Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $17.45 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 5.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 345,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $74.70. 338,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,697. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

