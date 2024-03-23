Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $31.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 9.5% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.26. The company had a trading volume of 737,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

