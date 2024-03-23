Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $6.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.09. 394,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,992. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

