Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 566,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,320,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.97. 80,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.02 and a 52 week high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.