Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 640 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

SCHG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.32. 1,068,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.54. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

