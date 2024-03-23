NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,999 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
XAR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,679. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
