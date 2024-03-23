NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,999 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

XAR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,679. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.