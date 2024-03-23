NovaPoint Capital LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.