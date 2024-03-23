NovaPoint Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.99. 1,125,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $177.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

