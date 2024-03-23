NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE PLD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,762. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

