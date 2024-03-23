NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 0.3 %

Eaton stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,914. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $317.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

