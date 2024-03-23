NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
