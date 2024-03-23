NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $307,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

