NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 222.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $168.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.54. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

