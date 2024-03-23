NovaPoint Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 221,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 170,947 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,841,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

