NovaPoint Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.51 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

