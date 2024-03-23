NovaPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.