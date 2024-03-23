NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,327 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 76,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 57,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 18,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 44,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

