NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,777,000 after acquiring an additional 76,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $132.13. 2,066,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,724. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

