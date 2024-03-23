NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.86. 41,837,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

