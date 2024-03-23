NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,356,000 after purchasing an additional 452,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,866,000 after purchasing an additional 114,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

