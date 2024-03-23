NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.08. 5,775,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,160. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

