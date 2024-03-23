NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 800,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

