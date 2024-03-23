Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Buckle comprises about 1.0% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.63 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

