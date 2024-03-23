Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.82. 8,359,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

