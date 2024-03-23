Oldfather Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 24.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $479.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.72 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.78 and a 200-day moving average of $428.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

