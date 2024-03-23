Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $24,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $17,880,000.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
