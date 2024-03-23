OmniFlix Network Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $48.85 million and approximately $32,347.49 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.20555538 USD and is up 11.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $81,147.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniFlix Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.