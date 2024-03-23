ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $79.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

