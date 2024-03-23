Orchid One Day Volume Tops $3.50 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $136.58 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007494 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00016144 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,692.67 or 0.99929179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011789 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00151083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13964962 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,745,175.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.