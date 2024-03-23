Orchid Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $133.84 million and $3.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007848 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,082.08 or 1.00114823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012054 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00151951 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13964962 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $5,745,175.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

