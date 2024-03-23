Oxen Market Capitalization Tops $9.70 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Oxen has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $9.70 million and $6,936.98 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,167.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00704088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00134868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00048101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00222943 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00056460 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00129797 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,218,109 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

