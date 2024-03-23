Paladin Advisory Group LLC Has $7.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 6.2% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 25,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.01. The stock had a trading volume of 788,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.51 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

