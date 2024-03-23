PaLM AI (PALM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.10 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00001965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $101.49 million and $2.10 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 1.10302426 USD and is down -14.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,677,661.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

