Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 6,238 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.08. 812,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.