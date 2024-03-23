Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,906,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.33. 65,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,009. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.32.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

