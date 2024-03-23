Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $22.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,761 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 576,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,982. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

