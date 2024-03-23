Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $34.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

