Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $52.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 642,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.5% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.43. 3,900,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,729,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

