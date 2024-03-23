Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 184,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,574. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

