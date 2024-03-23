Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 27.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $326,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

