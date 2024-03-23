Penbrook Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $190.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

