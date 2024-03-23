PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PEP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

