Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.88

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.88 and traded as high as $91.49. Pimco Total Return ETF shares last traded at $91.38, with a volume of 196,720 shares trading hands.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOND. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,668 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,610,000 after purchasing an additional 939,981 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 99,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,458,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,619,000 after purchasing an additional 724,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

