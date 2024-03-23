Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires 7,768 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,306. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $78.24.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

