Prairiewood Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.4% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. 451,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

